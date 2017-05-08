FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Numis corporation posts HY pretax-profit to 10.5 million stg
May 8, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Numis corporation posts HY pretax-profit to 10.5 million stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc:

* HY revenue £52.4m versus £56.8m year ago

* HY total income £53.8m versus £56.9m year ago

* HY profit before tax £10.5m versus £16.8m year ago

* HY earnings per share 8.0p versus 12.2p year ago

* Says board has approved an unchanged interim dividend of 5.50p (2016: 5.50p)

* Says second half has started very well with completion of 10 fund raises generating fees of over £10m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

