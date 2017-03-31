BRIEF-Numis says H1 income to be moderately lower in 2017 vs 2016

March 31 (Reuters) - Numis Corporation Plc

* Steady rise in UK equity markets has been helpful to our equities revenues

* We have seen a paucity of primary equity issuance in UK market as a whole and increase in m&a activity has yet to fully benefit our top line

* As a result, total income will be moderately below first half of last year.

* Based on strength of our pipeline, we remain confident in outturn for full year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)