June 19 Perfumania Holdings Inc-
* Nussdorf Family says it is considering potential
alternatives in connection with potential restructuring of
operations and capital structure of perfumania holdings
* Nussdorf Family says any such restructuring could
encompass a restructuring of perfumania holdings' subsidiary
retail operations - sec filing
* Nussdorf Family - moreover, such alternatives could
potentially involve payment by perfumania holdings of up to
$2.00 in cash to stockholders of co in a restructuring
* Nussdorf Family - such restructuring would involve members
of the family potentially being sole stockholders of perfumania
holdings after consummation
Source text: (bit.ly/2stIg3Y)
Further company coverage: