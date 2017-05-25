FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutanix Q3 loss per share $0.78
May 25, 2017 / 8:06 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nutanix Q3 loss per share $0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Nutanix Inc

* Nutanix reports third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.78

* Sees q4 2017 revenue $215 million to $220 million

* Q3 revenue $192 million versus i/b/e/s view $186.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutanix inc says q3 billings $234.1 million, growing 47% year-over-year from $159.5 million in q3 of fiscal 2016

* Nutanix inc sees q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 58%

* Nutanix inc - sees q4 non-gaap net loss per share of $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $204.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

