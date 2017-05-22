May 22 Nutraceutical International Corp
* Nutraceutical enters into a definitive agreement to be
acquired by HGGC
* Acquired by an affiliate of HGGC in a transaction valued
at about $446 million, including debt to be refinanced
* Transaction valued at approximately $446 million
* Under terms of agreement, Nutraceutical stockholders will
receive $41.80 in cash
* Agreement has been unanimously approved by Nutraceutical's
board of directors
* Nutraceutical International Corp says company will
undertake a 60-day "go-shop" period, commencing immediately
* There are no financing conditions associated with
transaction
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: