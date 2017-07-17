FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Nutraplus India approves diversification into agrochemical business
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Venezuela
'Zero hour' planned after anti-Maduro vote
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
Business
Takata's bankruptcy to pit automakers against victims
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
World
As Islamic State militants routed, their families fear reprisals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 17, 2017 / 12:03 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Nutraplus India approves diversification into agrochemical business

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Nutraplus India Ltd

* Says board decided to make bank loan application to raise INR 500 million for Dahej Project phase 1

* Says to raise up to INR 300 million via preferential issue of shares and/or convertible warrants to promoter, non-promoter group

* Approved diversification into agrochemical business, setting up forwrad integration of api to formulation manufacturing facility‍​

* Says planned to set up warehousing facility in Tanzania Source text - (bit.ly/2vttiLE) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.