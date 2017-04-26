FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nutrisystem reports Q1 earnings per share $0.25
April 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nutrisystem reports Q1 earnings per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Nutrisystem Inc:

* Nutrisystem announces first quarter 2017 financial results, exceeding expectations

* Q1 earnings per share $0.25

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $650 million to $665 million

* Q1 revenue rose 31 percent to $212.7 million

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Sees Q2 revenue $178 million to $183 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $202.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $175.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 revenue view $642.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Nutrisystem Inc - raises full year 2017 revenue and diluted income per share guidance

* Nutrisystem Inc - sees full year 2017 diluted income per common share between $1.65 and $1.75 compared to previous range of $1.55 to $1.65,

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

