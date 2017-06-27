BRIEF-Changsha Tongcheng Holdings elects chairman
June 27 Changsha Tongcheng Holdings Co Ltd * Says board elects Zhou Zhaoda as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rWIU9f Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 By-Health Co Ltd
* Says it sees H1 net profit up 50-90 percent y/y from 358.8 million yuan ($52.62 million) a year earlier
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2tfFnqm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8186 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PRAGUE, June 27 The Czech Republic has detected African swine fever (ASF) in two wild boars, Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.