May 29 (Reuters) - Nutryfarm International Ltd:

* In fy2017, group recorded revenue of approximately hk$79.1 million comparing with hk$83.5 million in fy2016

* No dividend has been declared or recommended during period

* Fy net loss hk$6.513 million versus loss of hk$8.796 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: