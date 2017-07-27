FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 8:30 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Nuvasive announces new organizational structure

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Nuvasive Inc

* Announces new organizational structure

* Nuvasive Inc says it has accepted resignation of its CFO Quentin Blackford, effective August 25, 2017

* Nuvasive - Vickie Capps, independent member of co's board, will provide guidance and support to co's financial organization during transition period

* Says Jason Hannon, president and chief operating officer, is stepping down from his position

* Nuvasive Inc - new structure designed to align strategy and innovation, integrate global commercial channels and transform business operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

