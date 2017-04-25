FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NuVasive reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22
April 25, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NuVasive reports Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - NuVasive Inc-

* NuVasive announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.38

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.22

* Q1 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $250 million

* NuVasive Inc says amended its existing revolving line of credit to expand facility from $150 million up to $500 million

* Reiterated full year 2017 guidance

* NuVasive Inc - expects expanded facility to allow "greater flexibility" in planning for maturity of its convertible notes due july 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $250.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.02, revenue view $1.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

