FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Ltd reports Q1 Basic FFO per share $0.25
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 10:23 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Ltd reports Q1 Basic FFO per share $0.25

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd

* Nuvista energy - reaffirm Q2 and FY production guidance ranges of 26,000-29,000 boe/d and 28,000-31,000 boe/d, respectively

* Nuvista energy ltd. Announces first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Nuvista energy ltd says achieved Q1 2017 production of 26,731 boe/d, representing growth of 8% compared to prior quarter production of 24,716 boe/d

* Nuvista energy ltd says re-affirm projected 2017 capital spending in range of $280-300 million

* Qtrly basic ffo per share $0.25

* Q1 oil and natural gas revenues $84.2 million versus $59.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.