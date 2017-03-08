FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvista Energy Q4 FFO per share C$0.24

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Nuvista Energy Ltd:

* Q4 FFO per share C$0.24

* will continue drilling with five rigs until spring breakup and then reduce to approximately three rigs in operation for second half of 2017

* expect 2017 capital expenditures to be at higher end of our existing capital spending guidance range of $260 - $300 million

* Says production for Q4 of 2016 was 24,716 BOE/D, an increase of 6%

* Q1 production is expected to be at or slightly below lower end of previous guidance range

* Sees annual 2017 production guidance is 28,000 - 31,000 BOE/D.

* Says achieved funds from operations of $40.7 million ($0.24/share, basic and diluted) for Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.