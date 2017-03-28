FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals enters into license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2017 / 12:00 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals enters into license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals™ enters into pennsaid® 2 pct license agreement with Sayre Therapeutics Pvt Ltd. For India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - has received an upfront payment and is eligible to receive milestone payments and a double-digit royalty on net sales

* Says Nuvo will supply pennsaid 2 pct to sayre on an exclusive basis from its manufacturing facility in varennes, québec

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - agreement to distribute, market and sell pennsaid 2 pct in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal ( territory)

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - expect to complete pennsaid 2 pct out-licensing agreements for other territories throughout 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.