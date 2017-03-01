FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:17 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals net income from cont ops $1.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals announces 2016 year-end and fourth quarter results

* Q4 revenue C$5.6 million versus C$7.7 million

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - total revenue for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $5.6 million compared to $7.7 million for three months ended December 31, 2015

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - net income from continuing operations $1.7 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 compared to $4.7 million for three months ended Dec 31, 2015

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc- company expects pennsaid 2% phase 3 trial to be completed and top-line results available in Q2 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

