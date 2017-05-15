BRIEF-Nuvo Pharmaceuticals says European ankle sprain study with Pennsaid 2 pct failed to meet primary endpoint

May 15 (Reuters) - Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc announces topline results from European ankle sprain study with Pennsaid 2 pct

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc - trial had failed to meet its primary endpoint

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will continue to assess opportunities available to pursue marketing authorizations for Pennsaid 2 pct in Canada, Australia and E.U.

* Nuvo Pharmaceuticals - will be reviewing trial results in with its scientific advisors and regulatory consultants to determine what its next steps should be