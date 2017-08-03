BRIEF-NV5 Global posts Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

Aug 3 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc

* NV5 announces record second quarter and year-to-date 2017 financial results; raises guidance

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.62 to $1.76

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.56

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q2 revenue $85.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.22 to $2.36

* NV5 Global Inc - expects FY 2017 total revenues, including impact of acquisitions closed through July 1, 2017, to range from $340 million to $358 million​

* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 raises full-year 2017 guidance, expects total revenues to range from $340 million to $358 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.22, revenue view $341.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NV5 Global Inc - backlog was $261.1 million as of July 1, 2017, a 15 pct increase from $225.2 million as of April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: