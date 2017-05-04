BRIEF-NV5 Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

May 4 (Reuters) - NV5 Global Inc:

* NV5 announces strong first quarter financial results and three strategic acquisitions; raises guidance

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.12 to $2.25

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.59 to $1.72

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q1 revenue $65.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $65.3 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $302 million to $316 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* NV5 Global Inc - backlog was $225.2 million as of April 1, 2017 compared to $220.8 million as of December 31, 2016

* NV5 Global Inc - NV5 raises full-year 2017 revenue guidance