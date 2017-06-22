WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 NV5 Global Inc:
* NV5 wins $7 million contract for bridge replacement project
* NV5 Global Inc - won $7 million contract to provide construction management and inspection services for 5th street bridge replacement project in Yuba city Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts