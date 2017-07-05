July 5 Nvidia Corp

* Nvidia, baidu announce partnership to accelerate ai

* Nvidia - co, baidu announced partnership to bring artificial intelligence technology to cloud computing, self-driving vehicles and ai home assistants

* Nvidia corp - baidu announced today that it has selected nvidia's drive px 2 ai supercomputer for its autonomous vehicle platform

* Nvidia corp - co, baidu have also collaborated on baidu's self-driving car initiative known as apollo

* Nvidia corp - baidu dueros will provide voice command capabilities to nvidia's shield tv in china market

* Nvidia - to accelerate ai development, companies will work to optimize baidu's open-source paddlepaddle deep learning framework on nvidia's volta gpu architecture