June 5 (Reuters) - Nvidia Corp

* On june 2, co entered into an agreement with goldman sachs & co. Llc - sec filing

* Agreement is to terminate remaining 11.5 million outstanding warrants to purchase shares of company's common stock

* Nvidia - the shares of the co's stock were issued to goldman pursuant to letter agreement between company and goldman, dated as of november 25, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: