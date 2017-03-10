BRIEF-Western Digital has repriced EUR881 million of new euro-denominated term B-2 loans at interest rate of EURIBOR + 2.00%
* Has successfully repriced eur881 million of new euro-denominated term b-2 loans at an interest rate of euribor + 2.00%
March 10 Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc
* NW Bio reaches agreement with convertible note holders
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - Has signed a note repurchase agreement with a group of bondholders affiliated with Whitebox Advisors
* Northwest Biotherapeutics - Co, Whitebox negotiated a time payment approach tailored to co's development schedule with increasing periodic payments over next 4 months
* Northwest Biotherapeutics Inc - As part of consideration for the adjustments, Whitebox also will be receiving NW Bio common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 23 New U.S. single-family home sales jumped to a seven-month high in February, suggesting the housing market recovery continued to gain momentum despite the challenges of high prices and tight inventories.