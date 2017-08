May 24 (Reuters) - NWAI DOM MAKLERSKI SA:

* ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON JUNE 20 ON AUTHORIZING CO'S MANAGEMENT TO INCREASE CAPITAL OF UP TO 648,500 ZLOTYS

* PLANS TO EXECUTE CAPITAL INCREASE VIA ISSUE OF 648,500 SERIES G SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 1.0 ZLOTY PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)