April 19 (Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV :

* NXP Semiconductors divests stake in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation Ltd.

* Company sold 421.45 million shares, representing a 27.47 percent ownership in ASMC, for a total consideration of $53.7 million USD

* Sale was made to Shanghai Pudong Science And Technology Investment Co., Ltd