BRIEF-Eldorado to acquire Integra Gold Corp
* Eldorado Gold - Integra has agreed to pay a termination fee of approximately C$18 million to Eldorado upon occurrence of certain termination events
May 3 NXP Semiconductors Nv:
* NXP Semiconductors reports first quarter 2017 results
* Qtrly total revenue $ 2.2 billion versus $ 2.22 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $3.79
* Qtrly product revenue $2.12 billion versus $ 2.18 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.
DETROIT, May 15 Nissan Motor Co has fallen behind its top North American competitors in the health of its working relationships with suppliers while General Motors Co jumped to third place in rankings released on Monday.