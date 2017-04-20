FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 20, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors sells entire holding in Advanced Semiconductor - HKEx disclosure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Shows NXP Semiconductors N.V. has sold entire 408.8 million H-shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp Ltd at HK$0.99 ($0.1273) per share to Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd

* Shanghai Pudong Science and Technology Investment Co Ltd has bought 12.6 million unlisted foreign shares in Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing at HK$0.99 per share

Source text in English: bit.ly/2ouGdJq; bit.ly/2pVQ7F1; bit.ly/2pGHfGT

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7756 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

