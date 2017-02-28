Feb 28 NxStage Medical Inc

* NxStage reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue $93 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $400 million to $405 million

* NxStage Medical Inc - Company continues to target introduction of peritoneal dialysis system at end of 2017

* NxStage Medical Inc - Company is forecasting revenue between $95 and $97 million for Q1 of 2017

* NxStage Medical Inc - Company also expects to have positive net income for full fiscal year 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.02

* NxStage Medical Inc - Sees net loss in range of $1 to $3 million for Q1 of 2017

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $401.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: