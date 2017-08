March 27 (Reuters) - Nxt Energy Solutions Inc:

* NXT Energy Solutions Inc announces sale and leaseback transaction

* NXT Energy Solutions Inc - entered into transaction with a Calgary based international aircraft service provider for NXT's Cessna Citation aircraft

* NXT Energy Solutions - transaction with aircraft service provider whereby lessor will purchase NXT's Cessna Citation aircraft for $2.3 million