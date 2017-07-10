BRIEF-Cherokee Global enters license agreements for its Hi-Tec, 50 Peaks brands
* Cherokee Global Brands announces multi-category license agreements to expand its hi-tec and 50 peaks brands throughout North America
July 10 Nxt-id Inc
* Nxt-Id announces $3,432,000 registered direct offering and concurrent private placement
* Units of common stock and warrants will be priced at $1.43, and units of common stock and prefunded warrants will be priced at $1.42
* ESL Partners, L.P. and Edward S. Lampert announce material change to previous early warning report