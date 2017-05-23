BRIEF-NY Attorney General announces $18.5 mln multi-state settlement with Target over 2013 Data Breach

May 23 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman:

* Says 47 states and the District of Columbia have reached a $18.5 million settlement with Target Corp

* Says settlement with Target Corp to resolve states' investigation into co's 2013 data breach

* Says settlement requires Target to develop, implement, maintain a comprehensive information security program

* Says settlement requires Target to employ executive/officer responsible for executing plan regarding information security program

* Says Target is also required to hire an independent third-party to conduct a comprehensive security assessment

* Says agreement with Target also requires co to segment its cardholder data from rest of its computer network

* Agreement requires Target to take steps including implementing password rotation policies, two-factor authentication for some accounts Source text (on.ny.gov/2rx2MT5) Further company coverage: