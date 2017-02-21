FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NY DFS announces probe into insurer contraceptive coverage compliance following undercover sting
February 21, 2017 / 5:08 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-NY DFS announces probe into insurer contraceptive coverage compliance following undercover sting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - New York State Department of Financial Services (NY DFS):

* New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) announces probe into insurer contraceptive coverage compliance following undercover sting

* Says undercover sting found that 11 health insurers provided inaccurate or misleading information

* Says several health insurers incorrectly stated that a particular contraceptive drug or device is not covered

* Will request information, documentation from health insurers on coverage, reimbursement of contraceptive drugs, devices under health insurance policies Source text: (on.ny.gov/2lrl6b4)

