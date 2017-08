March 7 (Reuters) - New York State Department Of Financial Services:

* Lincoln Financial Group paid $50.7 million to beneficiaries of NY policyholders for lost insurance claims

* Settlement with DFS includes $1.5 million fine for unfair claims settlement practices in violation of NY insurance law Source text: (on.ny.gov/2naRqyj)