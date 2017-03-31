BRIEF-Nyesa sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla

March 31 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:
* Says its unit Nyesa Explotaciones Hoteleras sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla
* Says this operation improves the group's net worth in more than 11.1 million euros ($11.9 million)
* Says sale guarantees the fulfillment of the payment plan contained in its units creditors agreement and means a reduction of the group's financial indebtedness by more than 38.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:
