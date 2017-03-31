FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nyesa sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla
March 31, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Nyesa sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:

* Says its unit Nyesa Explotaciones Hoteleras sells Hotel Macarena in Sevilla

* Says this operation improves the group's net worth in more than 11.1 million euros ($11.9 million)

* Says sale guarantees the fulfillment of the payment plan contained in its units creditors agreement and means a reduction of the group's financial indebtedness by more than 38.4 million euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9362 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

