4 months ago
BRIEF-Nyesa signs investment contract
#Financials
April 28, 2017 / 1:08 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Nyesa signs investment contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 28 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:

* Signs investment contract with its reference shareholders Aqualdre, Fanumceo, majority shareholders of russian company Marma and russian real estate group NAI Becar

* Contract aims to regulate a non-cash capital increase to be subscribed through contribution of 98.12 percent shares of Marma

* Contract also aims to regulate the signing of a credit line agreement for an amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million)

* Issue price in the capital increase is expected at 0.06 euros per share, share premium at 0.045 euros per share

* Says none of Marma shareholders will reach a stake equal to, or higher than 30 percent in share capital of Nyesa upon share capital increase Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9165 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

