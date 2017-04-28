BRIEF-Nyesa signs investment contract

April 28 (Reuters) - Nyesa Valores Corporacion SA:

* Signs investment contract with its reference shareholders Aqualdre, Fanumceo, majority shareholders of russian company Marma and russian real estate group NAI Becar

* Contract aims to regulate a non-cash capital increase to be subscribed through contribution of 98.12 percent shares of Marma

* Contract also aims to regulate the signing of a credit line agreement for an amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.8 million)

* Issue price in the capital increase is expected at 0.06 euros per share, share premium at 0.045 euros per share

* Says none of Marma shareholders will reach a stake equal to, or higher than 30 percent in share capital of Nyesa upon share capital increase Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 0.9165 euros)