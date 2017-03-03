FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2017 / 1:43 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Nyrstar Holdings prices 400 million euros notes at 100 pct with coupon of 6.875 pct per annum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 3 (Reuters) - Nyrstar NV:

* Nyrstar prices 400 million euros ($422.5 million) notes offering

* Nyrstar Holdings, subsidiary of Nyrstar NV, announced today that it has priced its offering of 400 million euros senior unsecured notes due 2024

* Notes were priced at 100 percent with a coupon of 6.875 percent per annum

* Principal amount of the notes offered was increased from 350 million euros to 400 million euros

* Issuance of the notes, which is subject to conditions, is expected to occur on 10 March 2017

* Net proceeds to refinance amounts outstanding under convertible bonds due 2018 issued by nyrstar in an original aggregate principal amount of 120 million euros

* Net proceeds to be also used to pay down indebtedness under, but not cancel, existing revolving facility agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9468 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

