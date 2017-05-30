BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million

May 30 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd
* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results
* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly revenue of $58.9 million, or growth of 199.8% year-over-year
* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly organic revenue growth of 17.3% year-over-year, excluding impact of openbet and betdigital acquisitions during may 2016
* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly earnings per share c$0.02
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$58.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: