3 months ago
BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million
#Market News
May 30, 2017 / 11:15 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-NYX Gaming Group Q1 revenue $58.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Nyx Gaming Group Ltd

* Nyx gaming group limited reports first quarter 2017 results

* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly revenue of $58.9 million, or growth of 199.8% year-over-year

* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly organic revenue growth of 17.3% year-over-year, excluding impact of openbet and betdigital acquisitions during may 2016

* Nyx gaming group ltd qtrly earnings per share c$0.02

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.00, revenue view c$58.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

