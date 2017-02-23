Feb 24 NZME Ltd :

* FY revenue $407.9 million, down 5.2 percent

* FY loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holder NZ$50.6 million

* Final dividend 6 cents per security

* Supplementary dividend of NZ 1.0588 cents/security will be payable to shareholders who are not tax resident in nz & who hold less than 10% shares in co

