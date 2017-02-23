British Land in talks to sell London's 'Cheesegrater'
Feb 28 British Land and joint venture partner Oxford Properties are in advanced talks to sell the "Cheesegrater" skyscraper in London, the company said on Tuesday.
Feb 24 NZME Ltd :
* FY revenue $407.9 million, down 5.2 percent
* FY loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to security holder NZ$50.6 million
* Final dividend 6 cents per security
* Supplementary dividend of NZ 1.0588 cents/security will be payable to shareholders who are not tax resident in nz & who hold less than 10% shares in co
* All figures in NZ$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
KUALA LUMPUR Saudi oil giant Aramco is buying an equity stake in Malaysian firm Petronas' major refining and petrochemicals project in the southeast Asian country, investing a total of $7 billion, the companies confirmed on Tuesday.
* Saudis to use Malaysia as platform for SEAsia investment (Adds comments from Aramco CEO, Saudi energy minister)