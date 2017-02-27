BRIEF-Edip Gayrimenkul FY 2016 net profit down at 139,315 lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 139,315 lira ($37,778.29) versus 19.4 million lira year ago
Feb 28 Nzx Ltd
* appointed Deemple Budhia, Rachel Dunne, Ivana Erceg Floerchinger and Simon Vodanovich, to NZ markets disciplinary tribunal (NZMDT) for three year term
* Financial Markets Authority has confirmed their appointments
FRANKFURT, March 7 Foreign institutions are parking record amounts of money with Germany's central bank, data showed on Tuesday, suggesting they are looking for a safe haven for their euros at a time of growing unease with the bloc's banks and its future.
RIYADH, March 7 Saudi Arabia has promised to launch major development projects towards the end of 2017 to re-energise an economy which has been hit by austerity measures, industry sources told Reuters.