BRIEF-Sinolink Securities gets custody qualification for investment fund
* Says it gets custody qualification certified by China Securities Regulatory Commission, for investment fund
June 30 Nzx Ltd
* For 5 months ended may 31, 2017 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization are 38% up on prior year
* For five months ended may 31, 2017 total revenue was 2.3% down on prior year
* If market conditions return to average historical levels in second half of 2017, earnings result seen to be towards upper end of guidance range
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, June 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Fenghui Leasing Co., Ltd's (Fenghui) Long- and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured notes issued by Silver Sparkle Limited (Silver Sparkle) at 'B' with Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. Silver Sparkle is a special-purpose vehicle (SPV) set up to issue the offshore notes on behalf of Fenghui. Fenghui is a Chinese dome