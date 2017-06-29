BRIEF-Highlight China IOT International says FY revenue HK$81 million
* Loss and total comprehensive expense for year attributable to owners of company hk$11.4 million versus loss of hk$24.8 million
June 29 O Luxe Holdings Ltd
* Deal for hk$610 million in cash
* company agreed to sell a 60% equity interest in power boom
* Clever trade investment entered into agreement with the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 29 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Major brands from Aldi to Zara agreed on Thursday to improve conditions for up to 2 million Bangladeshi garment workers, four years after a factory collapse in Dhaka killed more than 1,000 people making cheap clothes for export.