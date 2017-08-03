BRIEF-O-Net Coating enters agreement with Butterfly to form JV

1 Min Read
Aug 3 (Reuters) - O-net Technologies Group Ltd
* O-Net Coating entered into agreement with Butterfly in relation to formation of JV company
* JV company shall be owned as to 50 pct by O-Net Coating and 50 pct by Butterfly
* Total registered capital of JV co HK$10 million with O-Net Coating & Butterfly investing HK$5 million each
* JV company will principally be engaged in development of 3D sensing modules for smartphone applications