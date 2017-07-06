BRIEF-Swedol appoints Irene Wisenborn Bellander new CFO
* CHANGE OF CFO EFFECTIVE AT TURN OF YEAR AT THE LATEST
July 6 O' will Corp
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange, from July 13 to July 18
* Offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution
* Says the limitation for distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/k3aMD9

MUMBAI, July 6 A hike in taxes on gold sales in India could pressure short-term demand from the world's No.2 consumer of the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said in a report.