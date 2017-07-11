BRIEF-Leshi Internet Information's transaction amount for Le Vision acquisition expected to be lower
July 11 Euronext:
* O2I SA ISSUES 468,404 NEW ORDINARY SHARES TO BE LISTED ON EURONEXT GROWTH PARIS AS OF JULY 13, FOLLOWING CONVERSION OF NON LISTED CONVERTIBLE BONDS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 11 Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing
* Says it expects H1 net profit to fall up to 20 percent y/y to 200.7-250.8 million yuan ($29.52-36.89 million)