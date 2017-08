BRIEF-Oakridge Holdings, unit, Kuckeberg Industries agreed to terminate asset purchase, related management agreements

May 23 (Reuters) - Oakridge Holdings Inc:

* Oakridge Holdings- co, unit, kuckeberg industries mutually agreed to terminate asset purchase, related management agreements dated june 20, 2016

* Oakridge Holdings-On May 22,co,unit filed voluntary petitions in United States bankruptcy court for district of Minnesota seeking relief under chapter 11

* Oakridge Holdings says in connection with chapter 11 cases, debtors filed motions seeking bankruptcy court approval of dip financing Source text: (bit.ly/2qQs8KS) Further company coverage: