BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
May 3 Oasis Crescent Property Fund:
* Says distributions declared for year amounted to 100.3 cents (2016: 115.6 cents) per unit
* FY NAV per unit is 2,050 cents per unit (FY 2016: 2,101 cents)
* FY distribution per unit including non-permissible income was 102.0 cents per unit (FY 2016: 117.2 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.