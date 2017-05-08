FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Oasis petroleum announces plans for IPO of certain of its midstream assets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Oasis petroleum announces plans for IPO of certain of its midstream assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* Oasis Petroleum announces plans for an initial public offering of certain of its midstream assets

* Oasis Petroleum -intention to contribute portion of its midstream assets to a mlp and sell a minority interest in mlp in an initial public offering

* Oasis Petroleum Inc says mlp is intended to support oasis's strategy to grow its midstream business

* Oasis petroleum -midstream assets that are expected to be contributed to MLP are located in Williston Basin area of North Dakota and/or Montana Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.