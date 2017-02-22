FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc sees 2017 production 65,500 to 70,500 boepd
February 22, 2017 / 10:57 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Oasis Petroleum Inc sees 2017 production 65,500 to 70,500 boepd

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Oasis Petroleum Inc:

* Oasis Petroleum Inc announces quarter and year ending December 31, 2016 earnings and provides an operational update and its 2017 outlook

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - production growth in 2017 and 2018 is expected to be within cash flow.

* Company is revising its 2017 and 2018 year-end exit rate guidance to 72,000 boepd and over 83,000 boepd, respectively

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - average daily production was 53,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day for Q4 of 2016

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - Oasis' total inventory increased to 3,073 gross locations, of which 770 locations are considered core, as of December 31, 2016

* "We continue to expect to bring on two additional rigs in middle of year and another rig early in 2018"

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - "believe we can be free cash flow positive at current strip pricing in both 2017 and 2018"

* Oasis Petroleum - investment in oms is expected to increase oms EBITDA to $155 million annualized by Q4 of 2017

* Oasis Petroleum Inc sees 2017 capex budget of $605 million

* Oasis Petroleum Inc sees 2017 production 65,500 to 70,500 boepd

* Oasis Petroleum Inc - plans on increasing rig count from two rigs in wild basin to four rigs running across core in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

