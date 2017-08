Aug 2 (Reuters) - Obalon Therapeutics Inc

* Obalon announces second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 revenue $2.0 million versus i/b/e/s view $1.7 million

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Obalon therapeutics inc - ‍at june 30, 2017, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $60.7 million and long-term debt was $10.0 million.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: