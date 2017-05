May 12 OBDUCAT AB:

* OBDUCAT RECEIVES ORDER FROM BYD COMPANY LTD, CHINA

* RECEIVED AN ORDER FROM BYD, FOR SUPPLY OF A QS 775 SEMI-AUTOMATED DEVELOPER SYSTEM.

* ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. 260 KEUR .

* QS 775 DEVELOPER SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE DELIVERED IN AUGUST 2017.