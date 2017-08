April 28 (Reuters) - OBDUCAT AB:

* OBDUCAT RECEIVES ORDER FROM FRAUNHOFER - HEINRICH HERTZ INSTITUTE (HHI) IN BERLIN

* MC204 SYSTEM IS PLANNED TO BE DELIVERED IN SEPTEMBER 2017

* ORDER VALUE AMOUNTS TO APPROX. 450,000 EUR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)